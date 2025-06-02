Jake Paul Names Six Star-Studded Potential Opponents In "Hefty" Hit-List
Right now, Jake Paul is dialed in and laser-focused on the task ahead, against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th, however he's also thinking about what could potentially be next.
In an interview with his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) named a "hefty" list of potential opponents in the near future. That list includes current and former world champions, a potential rematch and a long time YouTube rival.
Paul said that after his fight with Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 1 NC, 34 KOs) he's looking at Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, Tommy Fury, Badou Jack, Ryan Garcia and YouTuber turned boxer KSI as potential boxers on his "hit-list."
A potential fight between Paul and Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) has been discussed in the past, with even Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, saying there's already talks of a potential fight scheduled for November. "Tank" is the current WBA lightweight champion. A bout between the two feels more like a spectacle rather than a fight, with there being a 55 lbs weight difference.
Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) was another name that Paul has recently called out. "El Gallo De Dorado" called for a fight with the former unified heavyweight champion, saying that he could beat his ass. Paul also tweeted that he's looking for that bout in 2026.
Garcia (24-2, 1 NC, 20 KOs) is was wildcard name thrown out there. Both boxers have trained together and collaborated on YouTube videos in the past, with the two even involved in an altercation back in 2020. A fight between the two would be the same situation as "Tank" Davis, with Garcia giving up 53 lbs and the bout feeling more like a spectacle. Not to mention that he recently lost to "Rolly" Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) on May 2nd, his first fight back since testing positive for Ostarine after his fight with Devin Haney.
Paul and Fury's rivalry is well known, with Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) giving the YouTuber-turned-boxer his only loss of his career. The two fought on February 26th, 2023, with Fury winning by split decision. Since then, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury has been fairly inactive, only fighting twice since then. But the two have always entertained a rematch, with Paul saying that Fury needs to understand his worth.
Sweden's Jack (29-3-3, 29 KOs) is the current WBC cruiserweight champion and could be Paul's best opportunity at a world title. The 41-year-old has made one defense of his belt, beating Noel Mikaelian by majority decision on May 3rd. Jack also fits Paul's recent resume opponents, which is boxers in their late 30s, early 40s or fighters from other disciplines like MMA or bareknuckle.
Fellow YouTube KSI is fight that many of their fans have been wanting since both started boxing back in 2017 and 2018. Their beef is well documented, with both them calling one another out constantly. Paul has taken the more traditional route with the sport, while KSI (4-1, 1 NC, 3 KOs) has focused on influencer boxing, with his promotion, Misfits boxing. A fight between the two would arguably be the most lucrative out of all the potential fights, with this one being the only one that could be held at a stadium.
Paul has to first get through Chavez Jr. on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. If he gets past the former world champion, he'll have more opportunities open to him.
