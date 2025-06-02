Floyd Mayweather Blasted By Ex-Business Partner Amid Looming Fitness Club Lawsuit
According to a May 20 article from TMZ, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is threatening legal action against Mayweather Fitness because the gym (which he has long been associated with) is allegedly not paying some of its employees their wages.
Therefore, Floyd's team is demanding that all necessary business documents and communications regarding Mayweather Fitness be sent over to them. The article also added that Mayweather Fitness had until May 25 to provide the necessary documents before the lawsuit may be filed.
As part of the letter that demanded compliance, it was written to Mayweather Fitness, "Despite his limited involvement as a brand ambassador, your organizations have continually and improperly exploited his name, image, and likeness for financial gain while simultaneously embroiling him in lawsuits and negative press. While Mr. Mayweather has no control over operational or payroll decisions, the public perception increasingly places blame squarely on him."
That aforementioned May 25 date has come and gone, and there doesn't seem to be any actual lawsuit being filed. And several people whom this potential lawsuit is being directed at are not backing down, as they were quoted calling Mayweather out in a June 2 article from Business Insider.
"I don't know exactly what happened in this business, but what I do know is that Floyd did not do us any favors," said Sara McSpedon, who opened two Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gyms in Chicago, both of which she's in the process of rebranding. The article also adds that McSpedon believes that she has lost $750,000 because of these two gyms failing.
MORE: Maryland Court Rules On Gervonta Davis' Monetary Dispute With Former Manager
McSpedon also spoke about how Mayweather had promised that he'd fly out to Chicago to visit and help promote one of her gyms, but never actually did.
Derek Love, who opened a Mayweather Boxing and Fitness location in Georgia in 2022, was also told that Mayweather would visit his gym. But once he learned that Mayweather was expecting to be paid around $30,000 for the appearance, he was "shocked and never asked again."
Love estimates that he lost about a million dollars because of this failed investment, as he closed the gym in 2024.
It seems that neither side is backing down in this ongoing story, which means legal action could be coming soon.
The Latest Boxing News
Leaked Medical Report Pours Gasoline On Imane Khelif Boxing Controversy
Floyd Mayweather Threatens Lawsuit Against Fitness Club Bearing His Name
50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather Over $100 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit