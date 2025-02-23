Dmitry Bivol's Ex-Wife Trends After Rematch Victory Over Artur Beterbiev
The Riyadh Season's iconic 'The Last Crescendo' card has now come and gone. And despite two unfortunate withdrawals from two of the top fights earlier in the week, there's little debate that the card still delivered.
This was in large part due to the main event between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, which was a rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship with Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts on the line.
In what was a fantastic and evenly-matched fight, Bivol ultimately did enough to earn the victory according to two judges, making him the new undisputed champion of the world.
After Bivol came up short during his first bout against Beterbiev in October 2024, a video of his ex-wife celebrating and relishing Bivol suffering defeat during a live stream went extremely viral on social media.
Now that Bivol has exacted revenge on Beterbiev, fans on social media are wondering what Bivol's ex-wife might be feeling right now.
One X user posted a video of Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn saying, "Hold on, I'm not having this, I'm not having this" with the caption, "Bivol ex wife now #BeterbievBivol2".
Another fan posted a gif of HBO's iconic Sopranos main character Tony Soprano smoking a cigar with the caption, "SMOKING ON THAT DMITRY BIVOL’S EX WIFE PACK".
"has anyone checked on Dmitry Bivol’s ex wife????" wrote a third along with the initial viral video of her reaction to his first loss.
We would imagine that Bivol's ex-wife is now like the rest of the boxing community in hoping that there will now be a Bivol vs. Beterviev trilogy fight.
