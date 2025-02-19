Floyd Schofield Jr's Father Slings Wild Accusations Against Shakur Stevenson In Social Media Rant
The saga between Floyd Schofield Jr., his father/trainer Floyd Schofield Sr. and Shakur Stevenson has seen many twists and turns during fight week.
Yet, the wildest turn may have been saved for last.
Schofield Jr. was pulled from the bout against Stevenson for his WBC lightweight title by the British Boxing Board of Control on Tuesday after he had fallen ill and was hospitalized in Saudi Arabia. In the aftermath of Schofield Jr. having to go to the hospital, Schofield Sr. accused Stevenson's team of poisoning his son and trying to kill him.
You’re soft and we still want to fight your soft self," Schofield Sr. wrote. "The British board pulled the fight, not us. You have a very dirty team. Now you fight someone easy now...Super soft. You will learn about the spiritual realm soon. Only a soft team would poison an opponent."
Schofield Sr.'s accusation of Stevenson's team poisoning his son was one of many crazy posts he made on X. He told WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez to stay away from a fight with WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis because of his association with Stevenson and his team. He also made a similar message to WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.
The last three days isn't the only time Schofield Sr. has accused Stevenson and his team of actions they felt were out of line. He's also gone after VADA and the WBC for the drug testing process and SNAC for its work with Stevenson.
Then, after all of these comments, Schofield Sr. went back on X, saying that they can't blame Stevenson or his team for the actions that have transpired over the last couple of days.
"In all due respect, we cannot blame Shakur or his team," he wrote. "I believe Shakur wanted to really fight KID. We wish Shakur and his team success. I hope we can fight in the near future. All things are forgiven."
Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) remains on the card and will fight Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) on Saturday on "The Last Crescendo" at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.
