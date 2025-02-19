Shakur Stevenson's Fight Prediction Adds To Saga With Floyd Schofield Jr.
Things took an unfortunate turn for Shakur Stevenson and Floyd Schofield Jr. on Tuesday.
Schofield Jr. (18-0, 12 KOs) was pulled from the bout vs. Stevenson by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was hospitalized. Stevenson was supposed to defend his WBC lightweight title against Schofield Jr. on Saturday on "The Last Cresendo" at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
MORE: Floyd Mayweather Looking To Purchase Stake In Historic NFL Team
While the news came out of left field for many, Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) was onto something weeks earlier.
Stevenson went on Andre Ward's podcast, the Art of Ward, before making the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While breaking down the fight to the Olympic Gold Medalist and Boxing Hall of Famer, Stevenson noted his concern about Schofield Jr. showing up after social media posts made by he and his father on Floyd Schofield Sr.'s accounts. Among the accusations Stevenson said was made against him was that he sent a mole to Schofield Jr.'s camp and someone broke into their house to take their passport.
"I'm actually scared," Stevenson said. "I'm actually scared that they're not gonna show up to the fight, and I'm gonna go put in all of this work. I just feel like they're looking for an excuse, like they're looking for a way out."
Stevenson added: "He said, basically somebody broke into his house and they ripped the page out of his passport. I swear I'm not making this up. It got me worried because it's like, are you going to show up to Saudi, or are you going to say somebody stole your passport, or you going to make up some type of excuse to why you not coming to the fight."
They also accused Stevenson's team of poisoning Schofield Jr., which led to him being withdrawn from the fight.
While Stevenson may have been onto something, Schofield Jr. and his team did make the trip to Saudi Arabia and were pulled from the bout by the British Boxing Board of Control rather than doing so weeks before the fight at their own leisure.
At the same time, Schofield Jr. and Schofield Sr. constantly berating Stevenson and making accusations on social media only to not show up on Saturday isn't the best look, especially when Schofield Jr. was in line to get his first title shot and a career payday.
We likely won't get the full truth on the situation, one hopes that this saga will eventually conclude with Stevenson and Schofield Jr. stepping into the ring to fight each other.
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson's Next Opponent Revealed After Schofield Pulled From Fight
Insider Reveals Final Two Shakur Stevenson Opponent Options Amid Floyd Schofield Exit
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield Postponed