Joseph Parker Reveals He Didn’t Pick Daniel Dubois To Win His Last Three Fights
Joseph Parker is set to take on Daniel Dubois this weekend in a sensational showdown. The two top heavyweights lock horns at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Parker is on a sensational streak and has beaten Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder in his last two outings. Dubois, meanwhile, earned a devastating knockout win against Anthony Joshua in his last fight.
The winner of Dubois vs Parker could very well face Oleksandr Usyk next in a title unification bout with the IBF heavyweight title will be on the line this weekend.
Dubois has now claimed that he didn't pick Parker to win any of his last three fights. The Kiwi told DAZN:
You know when you've done everything there is and you can't do anymore to prepare? Mentally, I'm ready to go on there, leave it all out there and the result will take care of itself. It's the opportunity to fight for the championship of the world again. Because of the opponent that I have and the way that he's performed, that's why I say this is the toughest fight. Daniel Dubois has got this sense of unstoppableness.
He further added:
The fights he has put on, the performances, the results, I have been surprised. I didn't pick him to win those last three fights. But he proved me and everybody else wrong. That's why he's got this confidence and belief. He backs himself because of these performances.
Dubois has beaten Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Jarrell Miller in his last three fights. The winning run comes after the Brit's controversial defeat against Usyk in 2023.
The Latest Boxing News:
Artur Beterbiev Shoots Down Canelo Alvarez Fight, Open to David Benavidez
Floyd Mayweather Looking To Purchase Stake In Historic NFL Team
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield Postponed
UFC Legend Worried For Francis Ngannou In Potential Deontay Wilder Fight