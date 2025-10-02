Donald Trump Jr. Attends IBA Boxing Event In Turkey, Discusses Controversies In Women's Boxing
American business mogul Donald Trump Jr. attended an International Boxing Association (IBA) business event this week in Istanbul.
Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump. The president is a passionate boxing fan and has staged major boxing matches at his Atlantic City hotel properties in recent years.
The IBA Sport + Business Forum was organized in Istanbul by the organization's President, Umar Kremlev, who shared the stage with Donald Trump Jr.
"I probably don’t belong to this incredible family of champions and legends, but my family has been involved in boxing for many years. I grew up watching those great Saturday night fights, learning from the front row about work ethic, discipline, and unity,” Donald Trump Jr. said at the event.
“I remember sitting beside Lennox Lewis, watching and learning not just about the sport but about life. Even after the most brutal fight, two opponents come together with deep respect – that is the best of people.”
Umar Kremlev’s administration of the IBA has attracted notable attention for the disqualification of two boxers, Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei and Imane Khelif of Algeria, over gender-testing issues. For the IBA’s purposes regarding boxing competitions, gender is determined by chromosome composition. No published legal medical evidence has been published regarding either fighter.
However, she was the target of a significant social media controversy when she went on to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“What I saw at the last Olympic Games was truly sad, especially as the father of a young female athlete,” said Donald Trump Jr.
“The fairness of sport matters. My daughter has dedicated her life to excellence, and to see those values undermined is unacceptable. What Umar is doing – restoring actual fairness, bringing back the purity of boxing, and giving the youth of today a chance to step away from the computer and into the ring – is extraordinary. This is not just about boxing; it’s about life lessons, discipline, integrity, and opportunity. That’s the legacy we need, and I am proud to call Umar not only a leader but a friend.’
The American businessman was also publicly invited to be a guest of honor at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships which is planned to take place in Dubai later this year.
Notable boxing personalities attending the event included Manny Pacquiao and Rasheeda Ali, the granddaughter of the late Muhammad Ali, a former heavyweight champion. Ms. Ali is also a social activist.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Reveals He Spoiled A Canelo Alvarez Super Fight By Beating Star
How Canelo Alvarez Injury Impacts Terence Crawford Rematch
Teddy Atlas Weighs In On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Size Difference
Top Heavyweight Contender Describes Sparring 15-Year-Old Moses Itauma As 'Bizarre'