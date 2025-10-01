Terence Crawford Reveals He Spoiled A Canelo Alvarez Super Fight By Beating Star
A win for Terence Crawford against Canelo Alvarez in their blockbuster meeting in September would see 'Bud' become undisputed world champion in a third weight class. As well as this, he improved his professional record to 42-0.
What's next for Crawford is currently unknown. Whether the pound-for-pound star decides to stay at 168 pounds or move down to one of his more natural weight classes is yet to be confirmed.
However, Crawford would have not have gotten the fight with Alvarez if not for overcoming one of the biggest challenges of his career in 2023.
Terence Crawford Played Disruptor For Once Targeted Canelo Alvarez vs Errol Spence Jr. Fight
Becoming a world champion in 2014, Crawford began his steady trajectory to becoming one of the biggest names in all of boxing.
Wins over familiar names such as Amir Khan, Kell Brook, and Shawn Porter helped to continue this rise until Crawford had one of the biggest fights of his career in July 2023.
Taking on Errol Spence Jr., Crawford was aiming to become an undisputed world champion in a second weight class. Both men went into the bout undefeated, as 'Bud' entered the ring at 39-0, and Spence Jr. at 28-0.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Set To Undergo Surgery Following Terence Crawford Loss
The fight would end up being one of Crawford's greatest-ever performances, still considered better than his showing against Alvarez in some eyes. His dominant showing was capped off by a ninth-round finish, stopping Spence to become the undisputed welterweight champion.
Crawford has now revealed that there was more on the line for Spence Jr. than just the undisputed world title. Speaking to Andre Ward on The Art of Ward Podcast, Crawford reveals the win may have disrupted a potential super fight.
"After the Spence fight, I'm like, I want to fight Canelo. Spence was basically contracted to fight Canelo if he would have beat me."- Terence Crawford
Crawford added that Spence was supposedly in agreement to fight Alvarez at a weight of 164 pounds, as opposed to the super middleweight limit of 168, which he fought the Mexican at.
'Bud' said that following the win, he felt he should get the chance to face Alvarez. "I was like, damn. Since I beat him, I should get the opportunity."
It would take over two years, but Crawford would eventually get his opportunity to face Alvarez. As for Spence Jr., he has not fought since his stoppage loss to 'Bud'.
