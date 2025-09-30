Top Heavyweight Contender Describes Sparring 15-Year-Old Moses Itauma As 'Bizarre'
Moses Itauma has shown that he is able to hang with his fellow heavyweight contenders as he was able to dispose of Dillian Whyte in one round in August.
The knockout win improved Itauma's record to 13-0, still just aged 20. Moving towards a world title opportunity, the young star is now one of the biggest names in the division.
20 years old is an extraordinary age for any world title contender, especially at heavyweight. However, Itauma has been able to impress people in the boxing community since he was a teenager.
Lawrence Okolie Recalls Sparring Session With 15-Year-Old Moses Itauma
Former cruiserweight champion and current heavyweight contender Lawrence Okolie is a fighter who has been familiar with Itauma for some time now.
The 22-1 UK contender has been a professional boxer since 2017 and was able to become a world champion in 2021. In a recent interview with IFL TV, Okolie discussed the current situation in the heavyweight division.
Okolie was asked if he was one of the fighters who had been considered to face Itauma in his next fight, which is understood to be in December. However, Okolie said he had no conversations regarding a fight with the youngster.
Later in the interview, Okolie was asked about sparring sessions that he shared with a young Itauma.
"It was a good spar. I was quite shocked at how good he [Itauma] was. I think if he was like a 25-year-old... It would be like, 'Oh, wow. He's good.' But, because he was 15, 16, it's bizarre, seeing someone at that age doing what he was able to do."- Lawrence Okolie
The heavyweight contender added, "Like I said, they were really good spars. They helped me get into shape for my fights because, as you can see, Moses is quick and explosive. So, they really helped tune me up for the world title fights."
Although Okolie expressed interest in facing Itauma after the 20-year-old's win over Whyte, he has now shifted focus to Agit Kabayel. "The [fight] that I want is Kabayel. The reasons are clear, he's a WBC interim champion."
Okolie added, "I can't see myself getting the Uysk fight next, so he's probably the most credible, avoided fighter in the division."
Kabayel is understood to be returning to fight in Germany in January 2026, with an official opponent yet to be announced for the 26-0 contender.
The Latest Boxing News
UFC Legend Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Teddy Atlas Weighs In On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Size Difference
Moses Itauma's Next Opponent Reportedly Between Two Knockout Artists
Dana White's Zuffa Boxing To Implement New Ring Design, Potential New Rules & More