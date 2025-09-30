Teddy Atlas Weighs In On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Size Difference
A year on from his meeting with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul will have another unorthodox matchup when he takes on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.
The pair will fight live on Netflix on November 14th with the weight limit of the bout currently set at 195 pounds, despite 'Tank' being the WBA lightweight champion.
In Paul's last fight, he weighed in at just under 200 pounds as he competed in a cruiserweight bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. As for Davis, he fought in the 135-pound division last time out.
The size difference has been the main talking point of the fight, with legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas now weighing in on the fight.
Teddy Atlas Speaks On Exhibition Boxing Match Between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis
The non-professional bout in Miami that will see Paul take on Davis is set to pit size against experience when the pair meet. Paul currently has a professional record of 12-1, while two-division champion Davis has a record of 30-0-1.
It is currently unclear as to how much Davis is expected to weigh in on in November. However, there is a height difference of eight inches between him and Paul.
Speaking on the upcoming bout between the pair on his YouTube channel, boxing legend Teddy Atlas couldn't help but have his eyes drawn to the apparent size difference.
"I would probably look to have the one thing that is not common in a contract if I'm 'Tank', a ladder... All kidding [aside], if he hits him on the chin the way he can punch, Jake might be doing a dance."- Teddy Atlas
Atlas added, "It was stark. The size difference was [so big] you couldn't ignore it. We understand the talent difference, the experience difference; we understand all of that... The size difference was eye-catching; it was jaw-dropping."
The boxing coach said that it has been seen before where a smaller fighter can defeat a larger one, referencing Terence Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez, but feels this may be different.
Davis last fought in March, when he had a majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr., retaining the WBA World Lightweight title in the process. However, it is now unclear as to whether or not 'Tank' will return to professional action following his exhibition bout with Jake Paul.
The world champion insinuated on social media that he would retire after his bout with Paul, but the fighter has not relinquished his world title at the time of writing.
