Naoya Inoue reveals when he'll retire from boxing.

Naoya Inoue is arguably the most entertaining fighter in boxing. The Japanese superstar proved why he's such a draw in his last outing against Ramon Cardenas, as he comes to fight and shows he's willing to take one to give one. Not something top boxers usually do.
Despite getting dropped against Cardenas in the second round, Inoue came out of the contest with a stoppage win to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title. He is now 30-0-0 with 27 knockout wins.
Next up for Inoue is a showdown against Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Apart from that, he also has big fights against Nick Ball and Nakatani available, the latter with whom he's already verbally agreed to fight. Hence, options are plentiful for 'The Monster'.
While Inoue always puts on a show for the fans, the 32-year-old isn't looking to fight fight forever. And in an interview with The Ring, the Japanese champion revealed he doesn't intend to fight past his mid-30s.
I want to close my fighting career when the time is right. I think I have about three years left, including this year.
That means Inoue might be hinting at retirement in 2027. Inoue, though, made it clear that he isn't feeling any physical decline yet, however, he plans to stay cautious on the matter.
I don’t feel any decline in my physical strength or performance yet, but I’m sure that someday that day will come. I have to plan my training and fights with that in mind. As a human being, I’m sure I will inevitably decline. So I think it’s important to prepare and to know myself.
