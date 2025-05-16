Shakur Stevenson Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner: "He's Gonna Cook Him"
Terence Crawford steps into the ring for the biggest fight of his career against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford, a four-weight world champion, is no stranger to the big stage. He has also held undisputed titles in two weight classes, 140 lbs and 147 lbs.
However, 'Bud' Crawford has never fought a name like Canelo Alvarez, who is just accomplished and has a wealth of experience. Alvarez is a superstar and it's a clash between two modern day greats.
Fans and experts are intrigued to see who comes out on top. Crawford is moving up two weight classes to take on Alvarez at 168 lbs. Some believe that will be a crucial factor. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has now shared his breakdown on the fight, and has backed Crawford to beat, or even stop, Canelo.
Speaking to FightHub TV, Stevenson said:
I think Bud gonna cook Canelo. Canelo is a helluva fighter, but I think Bud’s got all the tools to beat him.
When asked if the weight difference would play a part, Stevenson said:
I think y’all are making that something. If this was like a [David] Benavidez, he’s actually a lot bigger than Bud. So that would, like, apply. But I feel like with Canelo, he’s like physically kinda big, but height-wise, he’s kinda small. So, I don't think so, no.
Jaron Ennis' father has predicted Terence Crawford could stop Canelo Alvarez. Stevenson said he talked about the same to Bozy Ennis. Stevenson said:
I think that's possible. I am not saying that is gonna happen, but I think it's a possibility if Canelo gets to acting out of line and not understanding that 'Bud' can crack too.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gives Bizarre Response When Asked If Son Would Make Boxing Return
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Gervonta Davis, Reveals Why He's 'Disrespectful' To Boxing
Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Rematch Date Announcement Has Boxing Fans Divided