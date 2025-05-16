Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gives Bizarre Response When Asked If Son Would Make Boxing Return
Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time and retired with an unblemished professional record of 50-0-0. During his legendary career, Mayweather came up against some of boxing's biggest stars, and also held world titles in multiple weight classes.
Out of his 50 opponents, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are two notable names on his list. 'Money' Mayweather beat Pacquiao in 2015 via unanimous decision with the WBC and WBO welterweight titles on the line. His 2017 bout against McGregor was his final professional boxing match, and Floyd dispatched the Irishman in the 10th round of the contest.
While Mayweather has fought exhibition bouts since, he hasn't a professional one. His father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., is confident that 'Money' can still beat Pacquiao and McGregor, though.
Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to boxing, fighting Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. And in a recent interview, Mayweather Sr was asked whether his son would do the same (make a return). And here's where things got bizarre.
Instead of answering the question, Mayweather Sr. responded by "scatting" or "scat singing." If you're not familiar with the term, Wikipedia describes it as "vocal improvisation with wordless vocables, nonsense syllables, or without words at all." He then added "No deal. I'm telling you, when I do like that, you know what's up," as the interviewer looked on puzzled.
Mayweather Sr. was then asked whether his son could beat Pacquiao and McGregor at the same time, to which he replied:
I am telling you right here, Floyd can whoop Pacquiao and then turn right back around. Give him about three round rest, the he'll come back and get Conor. And I'm telling you, both of them are going to sleep.
What the bizarre moment below.
