Jake Paul Says He’s The Greatest Thing In Boxing Since Muhammad Ali
Jake Paul returns to action on June 28, taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This will be Paul's 13th professional fight and he holds a record of 11-1-0 with seven knockout wins. Tommy Fury is the only fighter to beat Paul.
'The Problem Child' beat a 58-year-old Mike Tyson via decision in his last outing in November 2024, and he holds wins against MMA legends like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and more. However, Paul's mettle against a lifelong boxer is yet to be tested. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 39, might be a good test for Paul.
The YouTuber turned pro-boxer, now 28, always seems to grab the headlines. And ahead of his upcoming fight, Paul has made a bold claim, saying he is the best thing to happen in boxing since Muhammad Ali. Speaking to DAZN, he said:
I feel like I am the only one doing it [protecting boxing]. Everyone else is just trying to gatekeep or sell that they're doing things for the sport or something is bad for boxing. But, I am the greatest thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali and there's no even debating that. What I have done speaks for itself.
Paul continued:
No other fighter is building gyms, getting boxing gloves into the hands of kids, throwing multiple events around the year, donating my whole entire purse back into my own charity back when I fought in Puerto Rico. Taking women from getting paid a $1000 to five, six, seven millions.
Many are still skeptical of Jake Paul's credentials as a pro boxer. However, he has done some significant work with his company, Most Valuable Promotions, especially to bring a larger spotlight on women's boxing.
Fighters like Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner, and more are currently signed with MVP. The stable seems to be ever-growing as Paul and Nakisa Bidarian continue to add world champions and up-and-coming boxers.
Come June 28, Paul might be able to silence the critics of his boxing skills. He takes on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who went 12 rounds against Canelo Alvarez in 2017. Chavez Jr boasts a record of 54-6-1 with 34 knockout wins.
