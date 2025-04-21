Eddie Hearn Gets Roasted Over Shakur Stevenson Matchroom Split
In August 2024, news broke that pound-for-pound great Shakur Stevenson had signed a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion after spending the first portion of his professional career with Top Rank.
In an August 22 press release breaking this news, Hearn was quoted as saying, “I am delighted to welcome what I believe is a pound-for-pound great to the Matchroom team. Shakur Stevenson is 27 and already a three-division World champion and might be unbeatable in the sport of boxing. This young man should be a global superstar, and I believe with our machine behind him, he will land all the big fights and receive all the credit that he deserves."
Now, on April 20, it was reported that Stevenson has parted ways with Hearn and Matchroom, instead signing with Lou DiBella, thus ending his working relationship with Hearn.
As a result of this reported split between Shakur Stevenson and Matchroom (which only resulted in one fight on February 22 against Josh Padley, which was part of a Riyadh Season card hosted by Turki Akakshikh), social media is putting Eddie Hearn on blast.
"Eddie Hearn seeing Shakur Stevenson not extend his contract w/Matchroom & instead he’s working with Lou Dibella for his next fight 🤣🤣🤣," one X user wrote along with a screenshot of Eddie Hearn in tears.
"Eddie has done absolutely nothing for him since being with matcroom. All his fights have been Turki events kur didn't need eddie for that & his next fight vs zepeda is a turki card 😂. He might as well sign with turki," added another.
"What did signing with Eddie Hearn actually do for Shakur career?
"Did he just sign with Matchroom to get Zaquin a deal?" another fan added.
While Hearn is a tremendously successful promoter, this Stevenson pairing clearly wasn't meant to be.
