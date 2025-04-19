Lightweight Champion Demands Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Winner
Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach aren't the only two people who are eager to see who's the better boxer between them. After their March 1 fight went to a majority draw, the entire boxing world has been waiting for an official rematch announcement so that the score can be settled between these two lightweights.
This rematch for the WBA lightweight belt will also have major implications not just on Davis and Roach's respective careers, but the entire lightweight division. Every top fighter in the weight class (and those close to it) will be angling to face the winner.
But no boxer has a better case than Keyshawn Davis, who currently holds the WBO lightweight title after knocking former champion Denys Berinchyk out during their February 14, 2025, bout.
Keyshawn Davis did an April 128 interview with FightHype and made it clear that he deserves to fight the Tank Davis vs. Roach rematch winner.
“If he beats Tank, I would love to fight Lamont next," Davis said. "If he beats Tank, there’s only one fight to make in the lightweight division: Me vs. Lamont, real ****."
He later added, "For real, if you beat Tank, let’s fight. Tank, if you win, let’s fight. I don’t care. Lamont, I would love to fight you. We will make a decent amount of bread. I think it makes the most sense. So if you want to fight me, I want to fight you. Let’s make it happen."
Keyshawn Davis has definitely put himself in a good spot to fight the winner of this highly anticipated rematch.
