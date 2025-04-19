Devin Haney’s Dad Sends Lamont Roach 4-Word Warning About Gervonta Davis Rematch
It's anybody's guess why an official announcement for the rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach hasn't been revealed yet. While there have been several reports that the rematch is likely to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, it seems that there are still aspects of this WBA lightweight title bout that need to be ironed out.
Given the first fight on March 1 ended in a majority draw, everybody seems to have an opinion about whether Davis will outclass Roach in the rematch (as he was expected to do in their first fight) or whether Roach simply has Davis' number, and will show that once again when they meet in the ring.
What's for sure is that both fighters will need to prepare for a war in order to cement their stance as the superior fighter.
Boxing icon Devin Haney (and his father and head trainer Bill) will surely be tuned in for this rematch. And during an April 18 interview on the CigarTalk podcast, Bill Haney gave Lamont Roach a warning ahead of his second showdown against Tank.
"Lamont: Get to work, now," Bill Haney said. "Get to work. Don't do too much talking. Listen, have pops come sit down and talk. Because that's what we do. Devin gonna work, and I'm gonna talk.
"So Lamont, get busy. man. Get busy," he added. "That will be another great fight."
One would imagine that Gervonta has all the motivation in the world after his poor first performance against Roach, which means Roach will need to produce another masterclass in order to beat him.
