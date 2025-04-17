Eddie Hearn Names The Biggest Draw In US Boxing After Canelo Alvarez And Gervonta Davis
Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis are two of the biggest stars in US boxing. Fans tune in to watch the duo fight and they also seemingly sell out arenas with relative ease.
Eddie Hearn has claimed that Jaron Ennis is the next biggest star after Alvarez and Davis.
27-year-old Ennis recently defeated Eimantas Stanionis via stoppage in a dominant performance. The fight took place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City and a total of 10,000 tickets were sold for the fight.
Hearn recently posted on his social media that Ennis has sold 35,000 tickets in his last three fights. The Ring Magazine reported that Ennis' July 2024 fight against David Avanesyan sold 14,119 tickets.
Hearn posted on social media:
The building of a Superstar. 9 months, 3 fights. 1 voluntary, 1 mandatory, 1 Unification. 3 belts. 35,000 tickets. Huge global viewership. Just the beginning for @jaronennis 🔥
Speaking to the media after Ennis' win against Stanionis, Hearn said:
Tell me a bigger ticket seller in America than Jaron Ennis. Gervonta Davis, huge ticket seller and Canelo Alvarez. That’s it. This is the guy right here. We don’t need to be waiting for a call.
Jaron Ennis looks to be on a quick upward trajectory and currently holds a professional record of 34-0-0 with 30 knockout wins. He is eyeing a fight against Brian Norman Jr next. Ennis has the WBA, IBF, and the Ring Magazine welterweight titles and aims to become undisputed by adding the WBO title to his collection as well. Norman Jr is the current WBO welterweight champion.
