Jake Paul Pranks Olympian Fiancée Jutta Leerdam During Shower
There's no question that Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in the boxing community. While everybody seems to have a stance on how good Paul actually is, the quality (and age) of the boxers he has beaten in the ring, and whether he's good or bad for the sport, nobody can deny that he's a fantastic businessman and marketer.
Paul has his hands in numerous companies, with a recent one being 'W', which is a men's personal care and grooming line that includes products like deodorant, body wash, and hair gel, to name a few.
'W' does a fantastic job with marketing to its target demographic of males ages 18-25. And their most recent ad — which features Paul's Olympian fiancée, Jutta Leerdam — is a perfect example.
The ad starts with Leerdam wearing a bikini while in an outdoor shower. While she's washing her hair, Paul appears on the roof of whatever house they're in, shushes the camera, and begins pouring a 'W' product on Leerdam's head. This caused her to be unable to rinse the soap out of her hair, which seemingly frustrates her until Paul reveals that it's a prank.
The post's simplicity and clear appeal is getting a positive reaction from many fans.
"W prank 🔥," one Instagram user commented.
Another added, "Good ad".
"Jake is winning," wrote a third.
Even if boxing fans want to discount what Paul has done in the ring, they can't deny he's winning in the business world and in his personal life.
