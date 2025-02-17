Eddie Hearn Predicts Early Stoppage In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford look set to lock horns in a blockbuster showdown later this year. Both Canelo and Crawford are two generational greats and a fight between them would be a massive event.
Crawford has spent a large chunk of his career at 147 lbs and his last fight was at 154 lbs. The fight against Canelo, though, is expected to be at 168 lbs. That means Crawford would have to make a significant jump up in weight.
Promoter Eddie Hearn has now shared his thoughts on the upcoming contest. Hearn believes Canelo will need to take it to Crawford early in the bout to get the win.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Hearn said:
It’s a fantastic fight. You know, two generational greats, two pound-for-pound greats, I do think the weight will be too much for Terence. I do think the weight will be too much for Terence. I think even in the Madrimov fight you saw that physically, even at 154, he is not a big 154, he’s definitely not a big 160 and he’s definitely not even a small 168. So, but he has got unbelievable skill and he’s got a huge boxing IQ but so is Canelo Alvarez. So, I do give him the edge in that fight.
When asked if he sees stoppage, Hearn added:
Yeah, I believe so. If Canelo’s active in the fight, it depends. He’s got to get to him early. Terrence will be moving his feet and Canelo won’t like that you know, he wants you to come and fight him.
