Piers Morgan Speaks Out After Conor Benn Tries To Attack Chris Eubank Jr On His Show
Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr are set to square off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26 and are engaged in a fiery build-up to the contest.
The duo recently made an appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and almost came to blows as the hot-headed Benn tried to attack Eubank Jr.
Security had to intervene to bring the situation under control, but the incident continued after Eubank Jr claimed no one could touch him and Benn tried to slap him. Benn and Eubank Jr also fired off verbal shots at eachother which you can watch in the preview clip below.
Piers Morgan has now revealed what he thought of the situation. Morgan told talkSPORT:
It was fascinating. It was probably the most tense interview I think I've ever conducted, with two guys sitting next to each other I was told I had to have security between them.
Morgan added that it looked a bit theatrical as he said:
I thought it was all a bit theatrical. They went: 'No you don't understand, these guys really do hate each other and if you're not careful they could just literally start winding into each other', which very nearly happened. They squared off at one stage. I thought they're actually going to have a fight right here in the studio. They really loathe each other and a lot of that is down to the 30 year history between their families.
