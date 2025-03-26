Eddie Hearn Reveals Latest Thoughts On Dana White’s Move Into Boxing
Dana White has entered the world of boxing alongside TKO Group and Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh. TKO Group is also the parent company of WWE and UFC.
Alalshikh has given the reigns to White to oversee the new TKO promotion/boxing league, which is looking to revolutionize the sport and pit the best and up-and-coming fighters against each other for a single championship. This could see the new venture rivaling established promoters like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.
Matchroom Boxing head Hearn, though, has welcomed the prospect of White entering the world of boxing, and believes the move is happening because the sport is red hot at the moment.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said:
I think it's great for boxing. I mean, look, people say what do you think of Dana getting into boxing. He's getting into boxing for a reason, boxing's red hot. That's why. You know they've got their plans with the league. We don't know much about it. I know some fighters that have been invited to the league. I think it's the prospects and the fringe guys that they can put in against each other and so forth. I think it's positive for the sport.
Hearn added:
If it's for its own, good luck. If it's with us, no problem. It just shows where boxing's at, red hot with major organizations wanting to be a part of it.
The TKO boxing league is expected to hold its first event in September and the card could potentially be headlined by the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
