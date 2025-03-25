Ryan Garcia Discusses Potential Jake Paul Fight
Ryan Garcia has opened the door for a potential Jake Paul showdown in the future. Garcia has been out of action since his April 2024 clash against Devin Haney. It was a demolishing display from 'KingRy' as he managed three knockdowns in the majority decision win.
Garcia, though, tested positive for banned substance Ostarine and was handed a heavy fine and a one year suspension. He is now set to make a return to action on May 2, taking on Rolly Romero.
Jake Paul, on the other hand, is always in the headlines. He pulled in huge viewership numbers on Netflix in his last fight against 58-year-old Mike Tyson back in November 2024.
Garcia, meanwhile, got into a beef with Jake's brother Logan Paul last year during the build-up of his fight against Haney, when Garcia's activities left everyone shocked and concerned. 'KingRy' made some comments about Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink and the latter filed a lawsuit against Garcia.
Ryan Garcia has now said that his issues with Logan Paul don't mean he has any animosity with Jake Paul. Instead, he has welcomed the prospect of facing the YouTuber and boxer inside the squared circle. Speaking on the Ring Champs podcast, Garcia said:
I really don’t have an issue with Jake. have an issue with Logan. I didn’t like at the time he was saying I’m crazy, I’m this, I’m that when I was talking about sex trafficking and trying to raise awareness on it. I kind of wilded out on him and that’s where our beef started. I said f*ck you, I don’t like drinking your drink — I’m not going to say it right now because obviously I’m sued — and then that’s where that animosity started.
Garcia thinks a fight against Jake Paul would be financially lucrative. He is also confident of getting the better of 'The Problem Child' inside the ring. He added:
Of course [I’d give up weight]. There’s value in the fight. We’re going to make a bunch of money. He obviously thinks he’s going to win but again this is what I see that he’s not as good as he thinks he is in his head.
Jake Paul is 11-1-0 with seven knockout wins. However, most of his opponents have been retired MMA fighters. Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, is 24-1-0 with 20 career knockout wins.
