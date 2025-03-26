Zurdo Ramirez Sets The Record Straight On Potential David Benavidez Fight
Zurdo Ramirez has opened the door to potentially fighting David Benavidez.
Ramirez is one of the best Mexican boxers of the modern era. While he doesn't necessarily have the stardom the likes of Benavidez or Canelo Alvarez has, Ramirez's record is magnificent.
He is 47-1-0 with 30 knockout wins with none other than Dmitry Bivol being able to solve him. Ramirez last fought in November 2024, beating Chris Billam-Smith via unanimous decision, and is now lining up options for his next opponent.
Jai Opetaia, Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol, Jake Paul, and David Benavidez are in his sight. Ramirez is open to fighting Benavidez for the right price despite having a great relationship with 'The Mexican Monster'.
Speaking to The Ring, Ramirez said:
Of course the [Benavidez] fight, people want to see. He's a great champion and a pound for pound fighter. Why not if he wants it too. We're friends, and I know his family, but if the money is right, we can make the fight happen. We've had amazing sparring sessions together that were pay per view worthy on its own. We can have a great fight against each other. It would be a fight of the year, like Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Juan Manuel Marquez – two Mexicans just throwing down with a lot of exciting punches.
Ramirez further added that if Benavidez moves up to cruiserweight, he'd fight him. He doesn't mind taking on a fellow Mexican as a prized fighter.
David Benavidez is 30-0-0 with 24 knockout wins and is currently in the light heavyweight division. Benavidez's last outing was in February 2025 against David Morrell where he earned a unanimous decision win despite suffering a controversial knockdown.
