Daniel Dubois To Fight Fellow Brit If Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Falls Through
Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk first fought in 2023, with the Ukrainian earning a ninth round KO. The contest, however, was controversial. There was a moment when Usyk went down due to a low blow from Dubois.
However, many thought it was a legitimate shot that could have swayed the outcome of the contest. Usyk is keen on having a rematch with Dubois to remove all doubts, with the Brit also interested to get another shot at the champion.
Dubois was recently scheduled to fight Joseph Parker, but he pulled out last minute due to health issues. Despite that, he has been tipped to fight Oleksandr Usyk next. Frank Warren has now revealed that Dubois will take on IBF mandatory Derek Chisora next if the Usyk clash doesn't come to fruition.
Chisora earned a dominant decision win against Otto Wallin in his last outing, and is interested in fighting once more in what will be his 50th professional bout.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren said:
Well, Dubois' mandatory with the IBF is Derek Chisora, so he may have to do that [if he doesn't fight Usyk]. But they (the IBF) will allow him to have a unification if we get it approved [by the WBO].
Frank Warren also promotes Joseph Parker, who is keen on getting his own shot at Oleksandr Usyk. Warren, though, prefers Dubois as Usyk's next opponent.
Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, fought twice in 2024, defeating Tyson Fury both times by decision. Usyk, apart from fighting in the boxing ring, also has his eyes set on taking on Jake Paul or Alex Pereira in MMA.
