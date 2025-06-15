Eddie Hearn Reveals Shakur Stevenson ‘Humble’ On Gervonta Davis Fight
Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis are two of the biggest names in the lightweight division. Stevenson is the WBC champion while Davis holds the WBA title, and a showdown between the pair is one that fans have been craving for.
Stevenson has also been campaigning for the fight for a while. He's set to face William Zepeda next month on July 12, while Davis has a rematch against Lamont Roach lined up for August 16.
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn, Stevenson's promoter, has now opened up on the potential contest. He claims it's up to Gervonta Davis and Al Haymon to decide whether 'Tank' fights Shakur Stevenson or not. In a recent interview ahead of the Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr fight, Hearn said:
I don't know what Haymon's gonna want to do with 'Tank'. He's got the fight with Roach coming up, that's a tough fight. But after that, who's there for him to fight?
Hearn continued:
It's the same with Shakur. When Shakur beats Zepeda, he could attempt to unify, you got Abdullah Mason, Sam Noakes. You got Andy Cruz, touch wood he wins tonight, he's gonna fight Muratalla for the IBF world title. So, there's those unification fights for Shakur. But the fight really Shakur vs 'Tank'. It's a case of whether 'Tank' and his team are willing to accept that.
When asked what's the hold up in making the fight happen, Hearn said:
To be honest with you, Shakur is unbelievably humble about that fight. Where he goes, I'm the b-side, I am getting less money, I understand. It's just whether 'Tank' or Haymon wants to give him that fight.
Stylistically, Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson promises to be a spectacle. 'Tank' is one of the best knockout artists in boxing whereas Stevenson is a defensive craftsman. Whether they eventually fight remains to be seen.
