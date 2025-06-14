Champion Boxer Opens Up About 'Toxic Relationship' With Floyd Mayweather Promotion
Current IBF world super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (who boasts a perfect 19-0 record with 7 KOs) is defending his belt against George Kambosos Jr. at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, New York, on June 14.
Hitchins has cemented himself as one of the top young talents in the sport of boxing, as he always seems to perform when he's put on the biggest stage. However, despite his talent, Hitchins isn't as big of a name as many of his peers and close friends (such as Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Shakur Stevenson). Some believe this is owed to how he was handled by Mayweather Promotions, which is a boxing promotional firm that was founded by the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007.
Hitchins signed with Matchroom Boxing promotions in 2022 after spending the first five years of his professional career with Mayweather Promotions. And during his June 11 appearance on the Ring Champs With Ak & Barak podcast, Hitchins got honest about his ugly divorce from Mayweather's promotional company.
"Last conversation me and Floyd had was like, he was trying to get me to re-sign with him, because I asked Leonard [Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions] to let me go. I wasn't happy with how my career was going, and [Mayweather] came to me to try to tell me, you know, like 'Let's keep working,'" Hitchins said.
"But I already been there, done that. It was like a toxic relationship," he added.
Hitchins went on to discuss how several of his peers were blowing up in terms of stardom while he was staying stagnant under Mayweather, which he attributes to not being positioned on big-time fight cards from the pandemic to when he left Mayweather Promotions and signed with Matchroom in 2022.
It sounds like Hitchins clearly made the correct decision when it comes to leaving Mayweather Promotions behind.
