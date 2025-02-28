Eddie Hearn Says Security Guard Saved Him From Jail Time After Benn, Eubank Jr Egg Slap
As if the bad-blooded Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn boxing fight that's scheduled to take place on April 26 needed any more hype, Eubank Jr.'s decision to slap Benn with an egg during their February 25 press conference intensified excitement surrounding this bout tenfold.
Chaos ensued after this egg slap heard around the world. A brawl broke out among the two sides, which included Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn (who Benn is signed with) trying to have a go at BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom (who Eubank Jr. is signed with) while the two were still on stage.
While relaying this story, DAZN presenter Ade Oladipo (who hosted this press conference) said, "It looked like Eddie made a beeline for Ben Shalom. It was like Eddie thought 'This is my moment. I've been waiting to crack you for about 18 months, this is my moment.'
"And Eddie went for him, and then security had to pull Eddie away. And for a second — I'm not joking, I'm laughing, but I'm not joking — I thought Eddie and Ben could throw hands. There was about a split second where I thought Eddie and Ben could throw hands," he added.
While any ill feelings between Hearn and Shalom have seemingly simmered down, Hearn did admit that Oladipo's words were true during a joint iFL TV interview with Shalom on February 27.
"You're lucky f***** big man Morgan here held me back," Hearn said to Shalom about the egg slap's aftermath during the interview while pointing at a security guard off screen.
"He saved me from a GBH [grievous bodily harm] charge... this geezer saved me a five-year stretch. That's what he done."
According to Cornell Law, the term “grievous bodily harm” means serious bodily injury during an assault.
While Hearn seemed to be joking, there's no question his fury was as real as it gets after that egg incident occurred.
