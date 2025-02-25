Chris Eubank Jr. Slaps Conor Benn With Egg At Contentious Press Conference
An explosive press conference between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn boiled over during their staredown.
After the press conference, the two rivals came face to face and Eubank Jr. smacked Benn with an egg. An irate Benn had to be kept away from Eubank by several security guards as he sought to fight then and there.
Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) are scheduled to fight in a middleweight clash on April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The two rivals were originally scheduled to fight on Oct. 8, 2022, but a failed drug test for clomifene by Benn caused the fight to be canceled two days before they were due to square off.
Eubank Jr. threw another jab on social media, saying that he used an egg because that's what Benn blamed for his failed drug tests.
The rivalry began long before they ever laced up a pair of gloves. Their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, fought twice in title bouts. Eubank Sr. won the first bout by ninth-round stoppage, while the second bout was a split-decision draw.
If the build-up to this fight is any indication, Eubank Jr. and Benn could set Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the boxing world blaze in the next chapter of their rivalry.
