Fans React As Richardson Hitchins Issues X-Rated Devin Haney Callout After Stopping Kambosos
Richardson Hitchins stopped George Kambosos Jr in the eighth round of their fight on June 14.
Hitchins started the fight well, using his superior reach to establish his jab. In the fifth round, he hurt Kambosos with a body shot. Yet another thudding blow to the bread basket in the eighth round crippled Kambosos and the fight was stopped. Hitchins defended the title and has now improved to 20-0-0 with eight knockouts (40% KO rate).
Hitchins got on the mic after the fight and called out Devin Haney in an x-rated rant. He said:
Devin Haney, f*ck you n****, let's fight. Devin Haney next. F*ck Devin Haney and Bill Haney. Pus*ies.
Hitchins' explicit filled callout sent fans on social media to a delirium. One commented:
What did Haney do to him?
Another claimed, "Hitchins beats the brakes off Haney it’s not even funny."
One fan found it amusing that DAZN posted the video without any filter, writing:
Haha DAZN posted it raw, no censoring. Love it.
One fan is not a fan of a potential Haney vs Hitchins fight, claiming:
Stylistically disgustingly bad watch. None of them will engage both be too scared to make a slight mistake in case of a counter. Could be an awful watch.
One fan sided with 'The Dream', posting:
Say what you want Haney doesn't duck nobody.
Devin Haney beat Jose Ramirez in an uneventful fight at Times Square on May 2. Haney responded to Hitchins' callout by writing, "We could get it at 147.."
