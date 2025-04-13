Eddie Hearn Still Hoping For Tyson Fury Return Fight Against Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury suffered two back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He then left fans shocked at the start of 2025 by announcing a sudden retirement from boxing.
Despite his first two career losses, Fury had a handful of options for his next fight. A highly anticipated Anthony Joshua showdown was on many fans' bucket lists, with AJ also being interested. 'The Gypsy King', though, preferred to walk away.
However, with Fury, a comeback is never off the table and he's returned before. The British heavyweight once again added fuel to fire with a recent social media video where he could be seen hitting the heavy bag. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn also took notice and has now claimed that Fury could make a return.
36-year-old Fury couldn't solve the puzzle that is Oleksandr Usyk, but nobody else has ever done it either. Apart from that, Fury's record is nearly unblemished.
Hearn remains optimistic that Fury would entertain a return for an Anthony Joshua fight. He told Boxing News:
It wasn’t emotional watching him. The thing is with Tyson is, he’s not in decline. When you retire and you’re kind of past your best, I kind of get it, but he’s not. And that’s what gives me hope that one day he just picks up the phone to AJ or to Frank or Spencer and says, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s give the world the biggest fight out there.’ We can only hope.
Hearn, though, wished Fury the best of luck regardless of what he decides. As for a fight against Joshua, it could be an enticing prospect for the fans. The two Brits were atop the heavyweight division for more than a decade but never came in collision course. At this point, it looks like a case of what could have been, though.
The Latest Boxing News:
Mike Tyson Reveals His Impressive Workout Routine At 58
Mike Tyson Gives Definitive Statement On Potential Return To Boxing
Eddie Hearn Makes Honest Admission About Gervonta Davis' Star Power
Jaron Ennis, Eimantas Stanionis Eye Prestigious Ring Magazine Title