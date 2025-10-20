Jake Paul Responds To Terence Crawford's "Crazy" Comment On Gervonta Davis Fight
Jake Paul has responded to Terence Crawford's claim about the upcoming fight against Gervonta Davis. Paul vs Davis is set to go down at the Kaseya Center on November 14, with the bout set to be broadcast on Netflix.
It will be an exhibition, but a winner will be announced. Boxing fans have been taken aback mainly due to the physical disparity between the two opponents. Paul (6'1") is eight inches taller and his last fight was at cruiserweight, meaning 'The Problem Child' is seven weight classes above WBA lightweight champion 'Tank' Davis.
Crawford, like most fans, also acted surprised when asked about Paul vs Davis. He said:
"If that's real, then it's crazy."- Terence Crawford.
Paul has now responded to Crawford and has also called 'Bud' out for a future showdown. He also spoke about a potential Canelo Alvarez showdown.
Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Speaking to Netflix Sports, Paul said, "This fight is crazy. It's two of America's biggest names in boxing and it's a match-up that is 50/50 because of his skills and his experience. But my size is the equalizer and that's what makes this amazing match-up as we don't know what's gonna happen."
When asked if he would fight Crawford, Paul said:
"I would for sure fight Terence. A hundred percent, let's run it."- Jake Paul
When asked whether he is still interested in taking on Canelo, Paul said, "I think the Canelo fight is still a massive one between him and I. Some of the biggest draws in boxing and I think it would be an amazing challenge for myself, but right now, I am focused on November 14 and getting through 'Tank' first."
Paul was in advanced talks to fight Canelo earlier this year. The Mexican, however, penned a lucrative deal with Riyadh Season instead, and fought Crawford in September as a part of the contract with Turki Alalshikh. Canelo still has two fights left on the deal.
Terence Crawford predicted Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
Crawford claimed Paul would win in the bout against 'Tank' Davis, citing the YouTuber turned pro-boxer's size advantage as the reason. He said on the FULL SEND podcast:
“He’s just too big. If Jake lands one good punch on Tank, it’s over with. Jake can punch with that right hand. Dude is big, he’s not as slow as people think he is, and he can punch.”
