Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez Purse Bid Date Set
One of the best fights that can be made in boxing could potentially move one step closer to happening on Tuesday.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman posted on X that the purse bid for Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez is set for noon ET on Tuesday. Bivol is the WBC light heavyweight champion, while Benavidez is the interim WBC light heavyweight champion.
Regardless of who wins the purse bid, it will be a 60-40 split of the winning bid in Bivol's favor, per Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael. The usual split for a purse bid for a WBC world title is 75-25 in the champion's favor.
The path to a Bivol vs. Benavidez bout for the undisputed light heavyweight title is far from a smooth one, though. Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) could be set for a third fight against Artur Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) after they split their first two fights. Turki Alalshikh, who helped put together the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 1 and 2, said he isn't interested in a bout between Bivol and Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs).
“I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez and I will not bid on it," Alalshikh said. "I think Bivol knows who has delivered for him and who hasn’t. My advice to Bivol: don’t be late because every day something changes.”
Meanwhile, Benavidez's promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, recently said he's more than prepared for a purse bid for the rights to Bivol vs. Benavidez. Lewkowicz also said he's willing to work with Alalshikh on a potential bout between Bivol and Benavidez.
"So we'll go to a purse bid," Lewkowicz said. "Trust me that I'm well prepared with PBC to get [the fight] because over here in America, we can do [a] partnership with them in Las Vegas. We can make that together. I have no problem to work with them together, but I will not kiss his ring."
If Bivol and Benavidez can't reach a deal after the purse bid, that could lead to Bivol being stripped of his WBC title. In that event, Benavidez would likely fight someone else for the WBC light heavyweight title.
