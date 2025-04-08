Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez Purse Bid Date Set

“OK, so we go to a purse bid. Trust me, I’m well prepared with PBC. Over here in America, we can do a promotion with him (Turki Alalshikh). We can make that together, but I will not kiss his ring.”



Sampson Lewkowicz talks putting together a Bivol-Benavidez fight. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/VBYFVzCn6t