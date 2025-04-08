Teofimo Lopez Roasts Gervonta Davis Knee Decision In Lamont Roach Fight
The boxing community is waiting patiently for a confirmed date and location for the rematch fight between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach, after these two fought to a majority draw decision on March 1.
While this fight for Davis' WBA lightweight belt wasn't receiving much attention in the lead-up, it's all the boxing world has been talking about ever since, given that few people expected Tank to struggle against Roach, let alone earn a draw result.
Not to mention that Davis arguably should have lost the fight, given that he took a knee in the ninth round that should have been called a knockdown by referee Steve Willis but wasn't. If this knee had been refereed correctly, the scoreboards in that round would have been flipped, and Davis would have lost.
Davis has received a lot of scrutiny for this knee and his overall performance. One fighter who was surely watching the fight closely was Teofimo Lopez, the current WBO and lineal junior welterweight champion. And during a recent interview with The PorterWay Podcast, Lopez called Davis out for his actions against Roach.
"How they go off of Gervonta Davis taking a knee and then going midway, Steve Willis doing a four-count and then stops it?" he said. "And then they allow it, then they called it a draw... then they keep it a draw and change the rules."
He later added, "This is my problem with today's sport of boxing, is that everyone's changing their sanctioning rules, and they make them, and they create them. But to whose benefit is it?"
Lopez clearly disagrees with how this Davis knee was handled.
