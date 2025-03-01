Legendary Commentator Jim Lampley Compares Gervonta Davis To Mike Tyson
Gervonta Davis is set to take on Lamont Roach on March 1, with the WBA lightweight title on the line. Davis is one of the best knockout artists in boxing at the moment.
He also has a no-fliter personality at times. Former HBO commentator Jim Lampley has now lifted the lid on his perception of Davis.
Lampley reckons 'Tank' is similar to Roberto Duran in terms of his power in the lighter weight classes. He also compared Davis' personality with the legendary Mike Tyson.
Lampley told BOXINGSCENE:
At one point I said, ‘You know, I don’t know if I’ve seen a more powerful puncher in this weight class since the days of the early Roberto Duran.' And one of the writers behind me at ringside, someone I trust, said, ‘Jim, you can’t say that. He hasn’t fought anybody yet.’ And I said, ‘Well, of course, there was probably a stage we could choose early in Duran’s career when, by your lights, he wouldn’t have fought anybody yet either.’ But the point I’m making is he’s explosive, he has dynamite in his fists. Tank Davis has punching power. He knows it. He's arrogant about it. He’s demonstrative about it. He’s ready to show it to you. It makes him a very exciting fighter.
Speaking about Davis' personality, Lampley said:
When I sat down to interview him for the first time, I was expecting a showy, obstreperous, ‘Look at me!’ kind of cyber-age interview. And instead, what I got was, again, a throwback. He was polite, he was gentlemanly, he was thoughtful, and he was respectful of his opponent, even though he was about to go in and thoroughly destroy him. I enjoyed that and I appreciated it.
He then compared 'Tank' to Mike Tyson, saying:
The comparison I would make, based on past experiences with every fighter I covered intensely, is Mike Tyson. So I know this persona, and I like this persona. Mike has always been very respectful of the smart writers and smart broadcasters who understand the sport and understand who he is. Tank is that way too.
