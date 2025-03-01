Boxing

Legendary Commentator Jim Lampley Compares Gervonta Davis To Mike Tyson

JIm Lamptley reveals why Gervonta Davis is similar to Mike Tyson.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Newscom World

Gervonta Davis is set to take on Lamont Roach on March 1, with the WBA lightweight title on the line. Davis is one of the best knockout artists in boxing at the moment.

He also has a no-fliter personality at times. Former HBO commentator Jim Lampley has now lifted the lid on his perception of Davis.

Lampley reckons 'Tank' is similar to Roberto Duran in terms of his power in the lighter weight classes. He also compared Davis' personality with the legendary Mike Tyson.

Lampley told BOXINGSCENE:

At one point I said, ‘You know, I don’t know if I’ve seen a more powerful puncher in this weight class since the days of the early Roberto Duran.' And one of the writers behind me at ringside, someone I trust, said, ‘Jim, you can’t say that. He hasn’t fought anybody yet.’ And I said, ‘Well, of course, there was probably a stage we could choose early in Duran’s career when, by your lights, he wouldn’t have fought anybody yet either.’ But the point I’m making is he’s explosive, he has dynamite in his fists. Tank Davis has punching power. He knows it. He's arrogant about it. He’s demonstrative about it. He’s ready to show it to you. It makes him a very exciting fighter.

Speaking about Davis' personality, Lampley said:

When I sat down to interview him for the first time, I was expecting a showy, obstreperous, ‘Look at me!’ kind of cyber-age interview. And instead, what I got was, again, a throwback. He was polite, he was gentlemanly, he was thoughtful, and he was respectful of his opponent, even though he was about to go in and thoroughly destroy him. I enjoyed that and I appreciated it.

He then compared 'Tank' to Mike Tyson, saying:

The comparison I would make, based on past experiences with every fighter I covered intensely, is Mike Tyson. So I know this persona, and I like this persona. Mike has always been very respectful of the smart writers and smart broadcasters who understand the sport and understand who he is. Tank is that way too.

Gervonta Davis fights Lamont Roach
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Latest Boxing News

Gervonta Davis Makes ‘Devil’ Claim About Doing Business With Turki Alalshikh

Film Director Peter Berg Tells Story Of David Benavidez Dropping Dmitry Bivol While Sparring

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Headline Card In Times Square

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Full Card Weigh-In Results

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.