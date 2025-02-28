Film Director Peter Berg Tells Story Of David Benavidez Dropping Dmitry Bivol While Sparring
The WBC has ordered Dmitry Bivol to defend his title against David Benavidez next. Bivol is coming off a majority decision win against Artur Beterbiev in their rematch.
Flim director Peter Berg recently made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and revealed an incredible story regarding the two fighters.
He claimed that Bivol dropped Benavidez with a jab in sparring. However, in a later video on Instagram, he corrected himself, saying that it was actually the other way around.
Berg initially said:
The hardest punch I’ve ever seen anyone throw in my life. Bivol caught [Benavidez] and dropped him with a jab.
Berg, however, later corrected himself, saying he remembered it wrong. Joe Rogan shared an Instagram story where Berg said:
For anyone who saw me on Joe Rogan today, I have to retract something that I said because I was wrong. I said that Bivol dropped Benavidez at Churchill Boxing Gym with a jab. And I remembered it wrong, it was Benavidez who dropped Bivol. I don't know why I remembered it wrong but I did and I suspected actually when I was saying it that I might have gotten it wrong. But it was David Benavidez who dropped Bivol, with an incredible f*cking jab. David Benavidez, I am sorry I said that, much respect to you and you're a f*cking beast and I hope you get Canelo.
The story certainly adds an extra layer of intrigue to a potential fight between Dmitry Bivol and David Benavidez.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Odds And Prediction
Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Headline Card In Times Square
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Full Card Weigh-In Results
Gervonta Davis Makes ‘Devil’ Claim About Doing Business With Turki Alalshikh