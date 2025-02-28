Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Full Card Weigh-In Results
Gevonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. are one step closer to squaring off on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Davis and Roach Jr. each made weight ahead of their clash for Davis' WBA lightweight championship. Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) weighed in well under the 135-pound limit at 133.8 pounds, while Roach stepped on the scale at 135 pounds on the dot. Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is the WBA junior lightweight champion and moving up in weight.
Both fighters exchanged words during the staredown, though, nothing escalated beyond that.
Tank is coming off of a devastating eighth-round knockout of Frank Martin in his last bout on June 15. Roach Jr. got a stoppage victory over the previously undefeated Feargal McCrory on June 28.
All of the other fighters on the pay-per-view portion of the card made weight and weighed in under the limit of their respective weight classes. In the opening fight of the PPV, rising Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 153.4 pounds, while former unified junior middleweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) stepped on the scale at 153.2. The two fighters had to be separated after Williams shoved Tellez after he flexed to the crowd in front of the former champion.
Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) looks to make the first defense of his WBC junior welterweight championship against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). Both fighters weighed in at 139.2 pounds.
Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) will be looking to make the first defense of his WBA junior welterweight title when he faces Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) in the co-main event. Both fighters were also under the 140-pound limit, with Valenzuela stepping on the scale at 138.8 pounds and Russell weighing in at 138.2 pounds.
The card can be watched on Amazon Prime PPV or PPV.com.
