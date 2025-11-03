Ex-UFC Champion Blasts 'Bull****" Francis Ngannou Jake Paul Fight Replacement Rumor
In the wake of Gervonta "Tank" Davis having a domestic violence lawsuit filed against him earlier this week, the tea leaves seem to suggest that Jake Paul is actively looking for a replacement for Davis, given that these two were scheduled to square off in the ring for an exhibition bout on November 14.
There have been multiple reports from boxing insiders confirming this, along with noting that Paul could elect to move the schedule date back to December to give a potential replacement opponent more time to make a decision and prepare for the fight.
Initial reports suggested that Jake Paul's team contacted Ryan Garcia (who lost to Davis via TKO in 2023) to step in as Davis' replacement. However, Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, already shut this idea down, which means Paul will need to pivot to someone else.
Other reports have suggested that, in addition to inquiring about Garcia, Paul's team has contacted Terence Crawford, Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou to either replace Diaz on November 14 or fight Paul at a later date, likely in December.
The prospect of Paul fighting Francis Ngannou, who is a former UFC and PFL heavyweight champion and went toe-to-toe in a boxing bout against Tyson Fury in October 2023, is fascinating; if only because Ngannou is one of the most ferocious punchers in combat sports history and would pose a serious threat to Paul, especially on short notice.
Michael Bisping Calls Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul Replacement Idea "Bull****"
It seems that former UFC champion turned commentator Michael Bisping doesn't believe there's actually a chance Paul is willing to fight Ngannou, which he conveyed during a November 2 video on his YouTube channel.
"To go from fighting Gervonta Davis to now boxing Francis Ngannou; listen, if Jake Paul does it, fair play. But I just call number one bull**** on this, brother, because I don't see this happening," Bisping said.
"I just don't believe it. I don't believe it at all," Bisping added before noting that he could see Paul go up against Nate Diaz much more than Ngannou. He later said, "I don't know. Maybe [Paul] would [fight Ngannou], just for the clout. Because in many ways, it would be an admirable thing to do. And it would be Jake Paul taking on somebody bigger, with more experience."
MORE: Court Order Casts Further Doubt On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Amid New Allegations
Bisping later added that he couldn't blame Ngannou for taking this fight against Jake Paul, if only because he'd be a big favorite and would be making a ton of money for doing it.
Perhaps Paul can shock the boxing world and decide to challenge himself against Ngannou.
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Digs Up Canelo Alvarez Dirt With 1-Word Diss
Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement
Sydney Sweeney Explains How Christy Martin's Story "Completely Changed" Her
Francis Ngannou-Jake Paul Replacement Report Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing