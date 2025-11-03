Court Order Casts Further Doubt On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Amid New Allegations
A new court order has all but confirmed that Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is now far from reality. Davis has found himself in legal trouble, yet again.
This time, a woman claiming to be Davis' ex-girlfriend has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the Baltimore boxer of aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
'Tank' Davis's coach, Calvin Ford, has since claimed that the WBA lightweight champion was in good spirits and was surprised by the allegations. Most Valuable Promotions also released a statement, noting they are internally investigating the matter and will make a decision whether the exhibition, set for November 14, will go ahead.
Now, additional details have emerged about the case, with Davis due for a hearing on November 12.
New details of the Gervonta Davis case
The lawsuit was filed after Davis allegedly attacked Rossel in a strip club on October 27. Rossel works as a VIP waitress at Tootsie's, a gentlemen's club in Miami. The alleged attacks, however, are a repeated occurrence, per the petition.
As USA Today reports, the petition claims that Rossel was Davis' waitress for a night in August. 'Tank', in a drunken state, grabbed her by the neck and choked her in the presence of his bodyguard, who didn't intervene. Rossel walked out of the room and refused to return.
There are other separate incidents of when Rossel was in Davis' home and was barred from leaving. The petition quotes the boxer saying, "You are not leaving; I will not give you the code to the Uber to get in; if you tried leaving (I) will slash your tires!" Davis was also allegedly holding a knife in his hand.
Davis threatened to kill Rossel on September 2 after she didn't receive repeated phone calls. On September 23, Davis again threatened to kill her at a restaurant called Playa Miami, texting, "I’m on my way to playa; I’m going to kill you!" Davis then entered the restaurant and publicly choked her in the presence of others, as per the petition. His bodyguard reportedly stopped by the shoulder.
Rossel claims she feels further violent acts are imminent and is seeking protection from the court, with the petition reading, "She is seeking the court’s intervention and protection to refrain from further contact."
Restraining order against Gervonta Davis
A court hearing has been scheduled for November 12 to decide on a permanent restraining order. At the moment, 'Tank' Davis has been barred from being within 500 feet of Rossel's workplace, Tootsie's. He has also been prohibited from entering 100 feet of the woman's automobile.
Rossel, who filed the lawsuit in circuit court in Miami-Dade County, is reportedly seeking more than $100K in damages.
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis status
With Davis due a court hearing two days before the scheduled Paul bout, it's highly unlikely that the clash will go ahead. Mike Coppinger has previously reported that Paul is considering December 12 or December 19 as alternative return dates.
Francis Ngannou, Terence Crawford, Nate Diaz, Ryan Garcia, Edgar Berlanga, and more have emerged as possible replacement opponents.
