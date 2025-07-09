Floyd Mayweather's Yacht Tour During Vacation Has Boxing Fans Saying Same Thing
Floyd "Money" Mayweather has more than earned his notorious nickname not only during his prestigious boxing career, but he has also continued to live up to his "Money" moniker in retirement from the sweet science.
Much of Mayweather's social media posts these days show him flexing new supercars he bought, some expensive excursion he's on in a remote location somewhere in the world, or a winning betting slip that earned him a staggering amount of money on any random day.
Of course, Mayweather can live this lavish lifestyle because he finished his boxing career earning an estimated total of $1.2 billion. And despite some recent reports of him going broke, Mayweather's continued social media activity suggests this is not the case.
And this was proven once again with a July 8 Instagram post Mayweather made that shows him walking around a new yacht that he seems to have purchased (or at least rented) while on vacation in the south of France, as he walks around and shows several bathrooms, toilets, and various other aspects of what must be a multi-millior dollar boat.
The post's caption is, "Y’all only ball like this when a company pay for it. I ball like this because I am the company!"
Mayweather's fan base is giving him a lot of love in the comments for producing the sort of lifestyle where he can afford (literally) to do these types of things for himself and his family.
"Bro just enjoying the fruits of his labor.. He earned it! 🫡🫡💯💯," one fan wrote in a comment.
Another added, "You deserve it champ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾".
"Mayweather retired from boxing on top. He’s healthy and wealthy. I call that the blueprint. My fav pound for pound boxer by the way. 👏," noted a third.
Mayweather continues to be an inspiration for anybody who is trying to follow their dreams.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Roy Jones Jr. Troll
Floyd Mayweather Trolls Roy Jones Jr Over Diss About Sugar Ray Leonard, Having Heart
Floyd Mayweather Exposes 'Broke' Accusers With Supercar Spending Splurge
Manny Pacquiao Claims Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Scared To Death’ To Fight Him Again