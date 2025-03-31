Hall of Fame Boxer Questions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Motivation For Lamont Roach Fight
Everybody in the boxing community seems to have an opinion on the state of Gervonta "Tank" Davis' career right now after his controversial March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight belt, which ended in a majority draw and set the stage for a rematch to take place later this year.
Many people believe that Davis' sub-par performance in that fight is more because of what he's going through mentally than anything physical. Female pound-for-pound great Claressa Shields alluded to this during a March 28 interview with Fight Hub TV when she said, "I think [Davis] would be better, and even a better fighter, if he went and did therapy like ASAP. Because I can tell he's a little sad, little depressed... he needs to take some serious time to deal with whatever he has to deal with."
Shields added, "I think therapy would help [Davis in his rematch with Roach]."
2023 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Timothy Bradley offered a similar stance on Davis when speaking with Fight Hub TV on March 28.
“[The rematch] could be [the same result]. Styles make fights, man. Lamont Roach, and anybody that can take a shot, is tough, and can take it to Tank, they can beat him," Bradley said. "Roach is mentally tough, had his game plan, was able to execute his game plan, march forward in spots, he was able to control a lot of the action, and he put on the pressure, and he hits hard enough to get Tank’s respect."
“The second time around... They’re gonna put their best foot forward. If this **** don’t motivate you, Tank, the fact you had a draw... I don’t know what will," he continued.
"His name, right now, is getting dragged through the mud. All those fans that was on his side, a lot of them are switching teams now. So he’s got to prove, not only to himself, but a lot to prove to his fans,” Bradley added of Davis.
Fans will have to wait for the expected rematch before seeing whether Davis is indeed more motivated than he was on March 1.
