Exclusive: Mauricio Sulaimán Reveals Additional WBC Boxing Grand Prix Details
Mauricio Suliaman sat down to share his plans for the WBC Boxing Grand Prix Tournament and revealed new details.
The tournament is a first of its kind and will feature young fighters in professional fights across Saudi Arabia. The WBC hopes it will become a regular fixture in the sporting calendar, Sulaimán shared.
“This has never done before – a professional boxing World Cup. Yeah. Fighters from 41 countries, five continents, and four weight categories. There will be 32 fighters in each category,” he said.
The first round will take place in April. That round will include 64 fights in a four day elimination tournament. In the first phase fights will take place across six rounds. Later phases the fights will take place across eight rounds.
“To participate fighters have to be less than 26 years of age and no more than 10 professional fights,” Sulaiman said.
As currently planned the tournament will have five rounds. The WBC President also revealed for the first time the fights will take place in Riyadh, Jeddah, and potentially other locations in Saudi Arabia.
Month
Number of Fights
April
64 Fights
June
32 Fights
August
16 Fights
October
8 Fights
December
4 Fights
April : 64 fights in 4 divisions
June: 32 fights in 4 divisions
August: 16 fights in 4 divisions
October: 8 fights in 4 divisions
December: The final four fights to determine the winners.
The WBC’s Clean Boxing Program and VADA testing will apply to all fights. The tournament will also include open-scoring. The fights will likely be broadcast on DAZN.
The tournament is very special to the WBC president because it is named after his late father José Sulaimán, who was the first president of the WBC. Sulaiman was the first to have a unique vision for the award and tournament to help develop the next generation of boxing talent.
“This has made a reality by his excellency Turki al Shiekh, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, Riyadh Season and it is something that all of us in the WBC are excited about because it will help develop the next generation of boxing talent.”
