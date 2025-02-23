Turki Alalshikh Under Fire For Actions During Hamzah Sheeraz vs Carlos Adames
There's more controversy than the decision for Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz.
During the fight, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and head of Riyadh Season, went to Sheeraz's corner and told him some form of a scorecard. The fight was scored a split draw with the scorecards being 115-114 Sheeraz, 118-110 Adames and 114-114.
Even if Alalshikh was just telling Sheeraz his actual scorecard, the organizer of an event telling a fighter the way a fight is being scored isn't a good look, especially when the result is a disputed decision in which most believed Adames won. Among those who weren't a fan of Alalshikh attempting to help Sheeraz was CBS Sports writer and co-host of Morning Kombat, Brian Campbell.
Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs), who retained his WBC middleweight title with the decision, out-landed Sheeraz 143 to 135 in total punches and 90 to 48 in power punches landed, per CompuBox. Of the 135 punches Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) landed, 87 were jabs. Adames also had a response to seeing Alalshikh being in Sheeraz's corner during the fight.
It's one thing for a promoter to be supporting their fighter and trying to urge them on like Sheeraz's promoter, Frank Warren, did. But for Alalshikh to do that and have a bias toward a fighter doesn't paint him in a positive light.
There's no disputing Alalshikh's impact on boxing and how it has helped the sport take numerous steps forward. But if he was indeed reading the judge's scorecards to Sheeraz, it's a bad look and hopefully not a sign of things to come when it comes to fights involving fighters he has a bias toward.
