Exclusive: Viddal Riley Talks About Winning British Title, Fight vs Cheavon Clarke & His Future

Congratulations, @isitril 👏



The new British Cruiserweight Champion with a UD win over Chev Clarke 🇬🇧👑



📝 116-112, 117-111, 115-113#ClarkeRiley | @DAZNBoxing | #EubankBenn | @RingMagazine pic.twitter.com/Eqoe9ARxHM