Hamzah Sheeraz Makes Career Decision Following Canelo Alvarez Surgery News
Hamzah Sheeraz has been eyeing for a Canelo Alvarez fight for a while now. Following his stoppage win against Edgar Berlanga, Sheeraz established himself as a top contender in the super middleweight division.
He was eyeing a Canelo showdown if Canelo had won against Terence Crawford. Canelo, though, suffered a unanimous decision loss with Crawford becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion in the process. The Mexican is now set to undergo elbow surgery and is not expected to return before mid-2026.
With Canelo now 35, and given his loss to Crawford, he might not fight too many more times, and a Crawford rematch could be next. Hopes of other super middleweight contenders facing Canelo are dim at this point. Considering the circumstances, Sheeraz has now made a definitive career decision.
Hamzah Sheeraz's stance on Canelo Alvarez fight
Sheeraz's promoter, Frank Warren, has revealed that the 26-year-old won't sit around waiting for Canelo and has decided to move on with his career. Speaking to The Ring, Warren said:
“I don’t know what we will do now. Let’s let Canelo have his op, let the dust settle and see where we are. But Hamzah won’t be sitting around on his backside.”- Frank Warren
Sheeraz is 22-0-1 with 18 KOs, with the Carlos Adames draw being the only mark on his record. His fast hands were on full display against Berlanga, whom he stopped — something Canelo didn't manage to do. With more experience, Sheeraz could soon become a force to be reckoned with in the super middleweight division.
However, he might not get an immediate title shot. Like Canelo's future, Crawford's future is uncertain, and it's unclear whether he is looking to defend his titles against the contenders of the super middleweight division.
Hamzah Sheeraz offers Canelo Alvarez his flowers
Sheeraz is refusing to buy into the notion that Canelo is finished. He thinks the Mexican has done his bit to seal a spot in the hall of fame and added that he'd be very happy to have a career like Canelo. He also urged fans not to write off what Canelo has done for the sport. Speaking to The Ring, Sheeraz said:
"Maybe he is coming to the end of the career, but what a career he's had. You know what I mean? I won't mind coming to the end of my career after having a career like he has. So, I think as a boxing fan, as someone who could potentially face him, the only thing I can do here is really appreciate what he's done for the sport."- Hamzah Sheeraz
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Gets Honest On Pursuing Legal Action Against Gervonta Davis Over Jake Paul Fight
WBA Orders Moses Itauma Bout With 32-3 Heavyweight Champion
Heavyweight Contender Predicts "Top Three" Joseph Parker Will Beat Fabio Wardley
Latest Report Reveals Truth About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Rematch Clause