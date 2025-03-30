Farmer Shows Grit In Loss To Zepeda: What's Next at 130 Pounds
Tevin Farmer dropped a competitive decision to William Zepeda in Cancun, a bout that lacked the drama of their first encounter. Still, the loss may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Philadelphia fighter.
Unlike their previous fight, there were no knockdowns this time—though Farmer came close to hitting the canvas in Round 5.
For nearly 30 seconds, he absorbed a flurry of unanswered punches as the referee appeared ready to wave it off. Somehow, Farmer dug deep and managed to finish the fight strong, showing grit if not dominance.
Farmer believed he won the fight showing his incredible self-confidence remains intact.
One intriguing possibility for Farmer's next move? A bout with Miguel Berchelt. The former WBC super featherweight champ was in attendance—unsurprising, given he's a native of Cancun. Berchelt has campaigned at 130 pounds in recent years.
Despite the loss, Farmer remains a tough out for anyone at 130 pounds. Plenty of solid matchups are still out there for him, including rising names like Abdullah Mason and Curtis Scofield. I wouldn't necessarily pick Farmer to win those fights—but he makes every bout competitive, and always delivers action.
He will undoubtedly be in line for another title shot with a decent win in his next fight.
As for Zepeda, the road ahead is murkier. He holds the WBC interim title, and a fight with Shakur Stevenson is the logical next step on paper. But here's the catch: the things Farmer did well against Zepeda—slipping shots, disrupting rhythm, going the distance—Stevenson does even better.
Zepeda's power remains in question too; over 22 rounds with Farmer, he only managed to hurt him once seriously. Of course, a third fight between the two would be a fan pleasing option.
