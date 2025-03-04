See Inside Floyd Mayweather's 'Record' $100,000 Per Month Month NYC Rental Apartment
Boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. has been getting into the New York City real estate business in a big way.
On February 22, Mayweather dropped an Instagram post that revealed a $400 million real estate investment in upper Manhattan, which he claimed included over 1,000 apartments.
However, it appears that Mayweather Jr. doesn't intend to live in any of these apartments, as a December 23 article from Jennifer Gould of the New York Post conveyed that Mayweather signed the dotted line to rent a duplex inside of the Barracat Hotel in Manhattan that costs about $100,000 per month in rent.
This gorgeous condo is 4,178 square feet, and known as the Gemstone Terrace. It includes a full chef's kitchen, seven marble baths, and 3,100 feet of outdoor space. And since this sprawling space is inside of the Barracat Hotel, Mayweather Jr. will have access to all of the elite services that the high-end hotel offers.
In the New York Post article, an industry source is quoted saying, “It’s a high price — a record — for a Midtown rental.”
On March 2, Mayweather made an Instagram post that featured several videos showing off various rooms and details of this Gemstone Terrace apartment with the caption:
"My home in NYC, luxurious lifestyle!"
While Mayweather Jr. is no longer an active professional boxer, his $500 million estimated net worth (despite career earnings of over $1.1 billion) conveys how he's willing to spend so lavishly on this "record" New York City apartment.
