Floyd Mayweather Predicted Ryan Garcia Would Lose To Rolly Romero In 2019
Ryan Garcia suffered a unanimous decision loss to Rolly Romero on May 2. He headlined the first ever boxing card in Times Square, New York.
It was a contest of two power punchers, but many believed Garcia's skills will see him get the upper hand. They were proven wrong, however, as Romero showed his power early by dropping Garcia in the second round of the fight. He controlled the majority of the contest and took home a unanimous decision win in what many might call an upset.
A 2019 video of Floyd Mayweather predicting the same outcome has surfaced online. 'Money' Mayweather retired with a 50-0-0 professional record, and his analysis of the fight shows Mayweather's boxing IQ.
Speaking to TMZ, he said:
I am putting the money out right now. If Ryan Garcia can beat Rolly, I'll give him $200K cash. Less fights than he has, he's gonna fight Rolly, accept the bout with Rolly, I give him $200K cash if he beats Rolly. Now once he loses to Rolly, I don't wanna hear him say 'Tank''s name again.
Ryan Garcia is now 24-2-0 with 20 knockout wins. His two career losses have come against Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero. This raises the question whether Garcia' style needs fixing for opponents who possess the same kind of knockout prowess as him.
Nevertheless, Garcia is still only 26 and his ability can never be doubted. Fans will keep an eye on his next fight and whether Garcia can bounce back from the defeat.
