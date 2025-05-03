Boxing

Terence Crawford To Be Ringside For Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Terence Crawford is making the trip to Saudi Arabia to see Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs Terence Crawford appears to be on the doorstep.

The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Crawford is going to be ringside for Canelo vs. William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday at the ANB Arena in Saudi Arabia. Should Canelo win, Crawford being in attendance for the fight would likely set the table for the first face-off between two of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters to take place.

Canelo vs. Crawford has reportedly already been agreed to and would likely take place on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, potentially at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, which can hold over 70,000 people.

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs), who holds the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles, will be making a second bid to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. He was stripped of the IBF super middleweight title toward the end of last year, and Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) defeated Vladimir Shishkin by unanimous decision to win the belt on Oct. 19, 2024.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) last fought on Aug. 3, when he defeated Israil Madrimov to become the WBA junior middleweight champion. Crawford was the undisputed junior welterweight and most recently, the undisputed welterweight champion when he stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round on July 29, 2023.

Crawford has yet to fight above 154 pounds in his career and would be moving up 14 pounds to face Canelo. Canelo is 10-0 at super middleweight.

