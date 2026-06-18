Floyd Mayweather Responds to Felony Check Fraud Charges

Controversy creates attention. It's been a standard axiom throughout boxing history. For over a century, the sport thrived with the clicking of typewriters. Now, the clacking of keyboards becomes the background noise.

From bravado-filled press conferences to social media trolling, boxing thrives when mass appeal becomes a factor, and legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), who grew up around boxing, knows this fact.

Coming out of retirement to fight longtime rival Manny Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KO), everything seemed smooth heading into their September fight. Yet, a hiccup surfaced. On April 27, Mayweather, 49, was charged with theft and passing a bad check in Las Vegas. The incident occurred at a local boutique as the 15-time world champion was purchasing a luxury watch.

Mayweather did not attend the hearing on Monday, instead being represented by his legal counsel.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Mayweather responds on social media to latest legal problem

Always speaking his mind, Mayweather took to social media to provide his side of the story.

"Lies and negative news always travel faster than the truth. That’s just the way things work. Unhappy people love bad news. I love stories they think are gonna tear the strongest creature on earth down a BLACK man, " the five-division champion blasted.

In essence, the boutique believes that Mayweather knowingly slid a bad check. The assertion of a racial component apparently lacks any basis for connection. The former champion continued.

"At the end of the day, my name staying in the media is still my name staying in the media. Attention is attention. People keep talking, people keep watching, and that attention keeps generating opportunities."

Somehow, Mayweather believes this incident will lead to more opportunities. At 49 years old, how many more big money fights does he expect to have? Fighting Pacquiao isn't for a title or rankings; it's just for money and nostalgia. Two veteran warriors are standing toe-to-toe and fighting for millions.

"I’m focused on what I’ve always been focused on family, generational wealth and staying out of other people business that’s not my own. So please, keep posting. More Blogs, More Lies... Free Promotion and I gladly welcome Every Line!"

In reality, Mayweather will probably escape from the legal entanglement with a fine, restitution, or a combination of both. One of the sport's most bankable talents returns to the ring, and fans will line up to watch him.

Ahead of Pacquiao, Mayweather is first scheduled to box Mike Zambidis in Greece for an eight-round exhibition on June 27th.

Hopefully, Mayweather's latest legal issue doesn't lead to a cancellation.